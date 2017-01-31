50-year-olds invited to celebrate half century of Otago Trust

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 13:13

Otago Peninsula Trust is offering special deals for people born in 1967 as part of its 50th birthday celebrations in 2017. The Trust has a year of events, offers and commemorations planned to applaud their half century mark.

General Manager, Otago Peninsula Trust, Robyn McDonald says "2017 is a very special year for the Trust and we want to share it with all of the people who have supported us over the last 50 years and to those who will support us into the future".

"For anyone turning 50 in 2017 we’re going to be offering special deals across all the Trust attractions and partnerships including 50% off Royal Albatross Centre Tours, Blue Penguins Pukekura, Fletcher House entry, Glenfalloch Green Bike Hire and Otago Peninsula Trust membership, free bubbly deals when 50th birthday parties are booked at Glenfalloch Restaurant, plus other pop-up specials during the year which will definitely be worth keeping an eye out for".

"During the year we also plan to commemorate milestones and pay tribute to work the Trust has achieved over its 50 years; the purchase and enhancement of Glenfalloch Garden, the Royal Albatross tour infrastructure, Fort Taiaroa and the Armstrong Disappearing Gun restoration, the Blue Penguins Pukekura joint partnership, amenity projects, education and peninsula promotion. People can listen to our weekly radio show "Peninsula People" on Otago Access Radio which shares these stories, interviewing people who’ve been part of the Trust’s history."

Otago Peninsula Trust was formed in 1967 by the Dunedin Jaycee Chapter who wanted to see Dunedin flourish and had identified Otago Peninsula as the major asset for the city. The Trust’s purpose is to protect and enhance Otago Peninsula, allowing visitors to enjoy the peninsula wildlife, with a very strong emphasis on conservation. The Trust was unique at the time - New Zealand’s first private charitable conservation trust.