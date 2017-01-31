Fatal crash on SH12 at Matakohe

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 14:05

Police and other emergency services are currently responding to a fatal car crash on State Highway 12, Matakohe.

A car has gone off the road and the occupant has died at the scene.

At this stage no other vehicles are thought to be involved and the driver of the car is thought to be the sole occupant.

Police Serious Crash Unit are enroute and will carry out an investigation into the cause.

Diversions are in place as the scene is examined.