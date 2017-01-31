Christchurch Police concerned for missing Gloria Jean Holm

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 14:16

Statement from Sergeant Grant Stewart:

Police are seeking 68-year-old Gloria Jean Holm who was reported missing from her Rolleston address at approximately 8:00am this morning, Tuesday 31 January 2017.

She was last seen at 8pm last night, Monday 30 Janunary 2017.

Due to the high temperatures and her health, Police have serious concerns for her safety and are seeking any information on her whereabouts.

Holm is approximately 5ft 8" tall and has grey hair.

It's unknown what she was wearing before she went missing.

Any information or sightings of her should be reported to Christchurch Police on 03 363 7661.