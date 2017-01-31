Police investigate serious assault in Christchurch CBD

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 15:20

Canterbury Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred last Thursday, 26 January 2017, in Christchurch.

At approximately 6.35pm a 53 year-old male was attacked under the Moorhouse Avenue and Colombo Street overbridge by a male offender, who was with a group of four other people.

The offender pushed the victim to the ground and then kicked him in the head.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and is currently in Christchurch Hospital.

Police would like to speak to the male in the attached images in relation to the incident. Anyone who could assist in identifying him is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.