Entries open for the Far North District Community Awards

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 15:37

The once a year opportunity to celebrate and recognise local volunteers has arrived in the Far North district.

Entries for the Trustpower Far North District Community Awards open today (Tuesday 31 January). The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Far North District Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make the district and its many towns a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Far North District Community Awards began in 2009 more than $44,000 has been given away to voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Far North District Community Awards -groups can even enter themselves.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely believes there are still many groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Voluntary groups do a tremendous amount to improve the lives of people in our communities, and to protect our pristine beaches and forests, and wildlife. Through the Trustpower Far North District Community Awards we’ve be able to recognise and reward dozens of groups for their efforts, but we need your help to uncover the many other groups who deserve their day in the sun.

Many activities, events, projects, programmes, sports, and services are only made possible by hard working volunteers. But often they are not recognised for the invaluable work they do.

Now you have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to these volunteers, just by filling out an entry form. It takes just a few minutes to enter a voluntary group, but the recognition from their community will have a lasting impact," says Miss Siely.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Abbie Siely on 0800 87 11 11.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Far North District Community Awards Supreme Winner was Bay Bush Action Trust.

Entries for the Trustpower Far North District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 31 March.