Menacing dog classification in Taupo remains for Tilly Matilda

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 16:18

TaupÅ District councillors have declined a request to review a menacing dog classification on Australian terrier, Tilly Matilda.

At today’s meeting of the Fences, Roading, Reserves and Dogs Committee, dog owner Ms Denise Barnes asked councillors to either revoke the decision to classify her dog as menacing, or to allow a rehearing of the classification.

Ms Barnes’ dog Tilly Matilda is a female black and tan Australian Terrier who was involved in an incident at Riverside Park on 8 August 2015. A complaint was made against the dog after it was alleged Tilly Matilda had shown aggressive behaviour, including biting another dog. As a result, Tilly Matilda was classified as menacing by council staff under the Dog Control Act.

At the meeting councillors voted to decline the request, meaning Tilly Matilda’s menacing classification stands.

Committee chair Councillor Barry Hickling said while domestic dogs are often mild-mannered and cause no harm, there is no way of knowing how dogs can behave in different situations.

"Unfortunately this dog has shown threatening behaviour in a public place, and we need to act in the best interests of the community to ensure everyone is safe around dogs. While Ms Barnes has told us Tilly Matilda is a well-behaved dog when in her company, there is a chance she could cause harm to another dog without being muzzled in public. We have a duty under the legislation in such instances to do what we can to ensure safety from all dogs, regardless of breed."

Dogs can be classed as menacing if they are considered to pose a threat to people or other animals. Menacing dogs are required to be muzzled when at large or in public places to ensure the risk to the public is minimised.