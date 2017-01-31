Wheelhouse and Stratford District Council training workshops

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 17:44

Stratford’s community volunteers, team members and aspiring leaders are all set to benefit from free training sessions with a local inspiration.

Two interactive workshops are on offer in March, giving participants the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge in governance and planning.

Stratford District Council and The Wheelhouse have joined forces to bring the free training to the district.

Community Services Advisor Leanne Richards says the workshops will be facilitated by Shona Glentworth, owner and director of training and consultancy business, Implement Limited.

"Shona is well known within Taranaki, having had an extensive career in training and developing people as well as having held a wide range of community and business leadership roles."

"Those who attend will benefit from Shona’s range of experience and passion for sharing her knowledge with others," says Leanne.

The Governance Workshop takes place on March 8 and covers the roles and responsibilities of board members, provides effective processes and templates while also enabling participants to put in place an action plan.

For those who want to improve their ability to plan and deliver on future outcomes, the Planning Workshop on March 29 explores the tools and techniques needed to achieve this.

Both workshops will be held at the TET MultiSports Centre Conference Room in Stratford and will run from 5:00pm-7:15pm. Places are limited.

Participants may choose to attend one or both sessions and should register their interest with Leanne Richards at the Stratford District Council by calling 06 765 6099 or emailing lrichards@stratford.govt.nz.