Police seek Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 19:40

Statement from Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson of Hamilton CIB.

Police are seeking 28-year-old Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora in relation to a shooting incident in Hamilton on Sunday night.

A victim underwent surgery at Waikato Hospital after he was shot and is now recovering.

Police were called to a Fairfield address after receiving multiple calls of a firearm being discharged at the address.

Police are now looking for Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora in relation to their inquiries.

He is described as 175cm tall and of medium to solid build.

He often has a dark beard.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, and to call Police.

Waikato Police would also like to speak to any witnesses to Sunday night’s shooting, or anyone who may information surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Scott McKenzie from the Operation ‘Landing’ investigation team at Hamilton Police Station on 07 858-6200, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.