Appeal for information following SH2 crash

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on State Highway Two, Upper Hutt on Sunday 29th January 2017.

At approximately 12.30pm a black vehicle travelling south was near Twin Lakes Road, Kaitoke, when it was involved in a minor collision with a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver has continued on from the scene and Police believe they may be unaware that the collision has taken place.

Police would like to locate the driver of this vehicle and speak with them as soon as possible.

The black vehicle is described as possibly a late model 4x4 Ute or SUV with black mags and tinted windows.

This vehicle may be displaying signs of damage to the front driver’s side wheel arch and possibly the driver’s door.

Police also want to speak to the driver of a red vehicle which was travelling behind two motorbikes, one of which was involved in the crash, around the time of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident or were the driver of the red or black vehicle please contact Constable Murison at Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.