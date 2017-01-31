Drive to the conditions - Police

|
Southern Police District is reminding motorists to drive to the conditions, with emergency services attending a few road incidents today.
Due to the bad weather it is vital that drivers watch their speed and following distances.
They should also expect to have reduced visibility.
Please slow down and allow extra time for travel.
