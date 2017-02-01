Voting opens for Seaweek 2017 Ocean Champion

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 08:41

NZAEE Seaweek has opened voting to find the Seaweek "Ocean Champion" for 2017. Voting will run from 1-24 February. Visit the Seaweek website at seaweek.org.nz to vote for your "Ocean Champion" and celebrate all those individuals, groups and organizations who work so hard to look after our seas and the marine life that lives in them.

Nine nominations were received this year. Featured on the Seaweek website, they represent a wonderful mixture of individuals and organisations, from children to senior scientists, community organisations, activists and volunteers.

The winner will be announced during Seaweek 2017 and will receive a prize equivalent to $500 towards their work donated by the New Zealand Coastal Society.

Seaweek National Coordinator Dr Mels Barton says:

"The Ocean Champion initiative celebrates all those individuals, groups and organizations who work so hard to look after our seas and their abundant marine life. The nominations we have received this year show that people do recognise how important this work is, and how special the people are who go the extra mile to protect the ocean for all of us."

The theme for this year’s Seaweek, which runs from Saturday 25 February to Sunday 5 March 2017, is "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata, Healthy Seas - Healthy People".

"Events are starting to flood in for Seaweek 2017. We are listing these on the website at seaweek.org.nz as we receive them, so check regularly to see what’s happening in your area."

The Seaweek team would love to hear what events your family, school or group is planning to explore this year’s theme, "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata, Healthy Seas - Healthy People" and help you with publicity and resources. Please let the National Coordinator, Mels Barton know your ideas and plans: mels@subliminal.co.nz

Seaweek is an annual marine education and engagement week coordinated by the New Zealand Association for Environmental Education (NZAEE). Seaweek 2017 is supported by Foundation North, New Zealand Marine Studies Centre (Otago University), New Zealand Coastal Society, Lou and Iris Fisher Trust, Department of Conservation, Environment Canterbury Regional Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, The National Aquarium - Napier City Council, DSP Print Group Ltd, Young Ocean Explorers, and many local sponsors.