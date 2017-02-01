Fatal truck crash in Templeton

|
[ login or create an account ]
To be attributed to Acting Inspector Paul Reeves:
One person is dead following a crash on Main South Road in Templeton this morning.
Emergency services were called at 7:30am to the crash involving two trucks.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours and traffic is being diverted.
The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit and Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.