Expect long delays on SH1 south of Warkworth

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 09:37

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect long delays on State Highway 1 south of Warkworth for much of today.

Lanes are blocked due to a truck fire and traffic is being managed through a Stop/Go system.

It’s expected it will take most of the day to remove the truck’s load and clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to consider taking State Highway 16 or expect long delays on State Highway 1 in both directions.