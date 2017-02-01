WDC, KDC and Fonterra pitch in to help Mangawhai

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 09:29

Fonterra, Kaipara District Council (KDC) and Whangarei District Council (WDC) have put their heads together to manage a severe water shortage in Mangawhai.

"With the generous support of Fonterra, water is being loaded into Fonterra tankers at WDC’s Ruakaka water facility, and trucked in bulk to a depot in Mangawhai for water contractors to supply to residents," said Kaipara District Council Chief Executive, Graham Sibery.

"With Fonterra trucking the water to the Mangawhai depot, local trucks will not need to travel to Wellsford or Snell’s Beach for supplies; they can get water from a depot close by. That means they will be able to concentrate on deliveries to households and get more of those done each day.

"Hopefully this will help more homes in Mangawhai obtain water deliveries as soon as possible," he said.

The co-operation from Fonterra and WDC is greatly appreciated said Mr Sibery.

WDC Mayor Sheryl Mai said working with each other to solve the problems was to be expected.

"My hat’s off to Fonterra. This will make a huge difference to people in Mangawhai. I am holding onto hope for some good spells of rain over the next month or two," Mayor Mai said.

Water

Whangarei’s Whau Valley Dam and Wilson’s Dam are still reasonably full for the time of year, even though river levels are starting to fall in the District.

Whau Valley is 80% full and Wilson’s Dam is 86%, but falling river levels have generated a call for water users on the stream-fed Mangapai scheme to make a real effort to conserve water.

Dust

Dust continues to be a problem on major logging routes on gravel roads, but Whangarei District Council has been quick to respond to the NZTA’s decision to include dust as a factor to consider when assessing grants for road sealing. It has applied for a grant to seal Wright Road, and expects to hear back from the NZTA in a couple of weeks.

Fire

A total fire-ban is still in place for all of Northland. A recent post to WDC’s Facebook page asked whether this meant floating balloon lanterns were banned, and the answer is, "yes." It is impossible to control where these land, and there is lots of dry vegetation that could go up in a second if a flame-powered lantern dropped into it.

It's dry - be fire wise!