Taratahi job rich programmes in high demand

Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre is expecting a busy year with enrolments for programmes across the country opening this week.

Taratahi Business Development Director Richard Wanhill says the Government has increased funding for Taratahi, which enables the institution to deliver more education and training to more students.

"Almost all of our graduates find jobs easily which is really what we are all about - training high quality work ready students in an authentic environment. Employers come looking for our graduates because they work on real farms and have the skills to be useful employees from day one."

"We are also seeing an increased demand from students who are looking for education and training close to home."

The increasingly technology rich agricultural sector is also proving to be a big draw card

"More students are realising that technology is an integral part of modern farm life and there is a raft of interesting and satisfying career options on offer once they complete their qualification," Mr Wanhill says.

"We urge students to enrol for the February intake as programmes are filling fast."

Speciality areas include dairy, sheep and beef, equine and apiculture (bee keeping), from Level 2 Certificates through to Level 5 Diplomas. For more information visit: www.taratahi.ac.nz.