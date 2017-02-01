New Plymouth Police look for missing man Bill Workman

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 08:21

New Plymouth Police are looking for 89-year-old Bill Workman, who has gone missing from his home address on Barrett Road in the surburb of Whalers Gate.

Mr Workman, who has dementia, has left his home around 5 o'clock this morning.

He has left in his 2002 silver Mazda Atenza, with the registration FWY869.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Workman or his vehicle are asked to call 111.