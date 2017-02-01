Traffic delays at Warkworth due to truck fire

|
Police are warning motorists to expect traffic delays due to a truck fire at the intersection of State Highway One and Satellite Station Road, Warkworth.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire on the truck, which is carrying wood, at 7:50am this morning, the road is blocked as a result and traffic in the area is at a standstill
Stop/go traffic direction is in place.
Police thank motorists in advance for their patience.
