Traffic delays at Warkworth due to truck fire

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 08:15

Police are warning motorists to expect traffic delays due to a truck fire at the intersection of State Highway One and Satellite Station Road, Warkworth.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on the truck, which is carrying wood, at 7:50am this morning, the road is blocked as a result and traffic in the area is at a standstill

Stop/go traffic direction is in place.

Police thank motorists in advance for their patience.