UV treatment in place at Brookvale bore

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 09:54

All parts for the new Brookvale water treatment station are in Hawke’s Bay, and the UV treatment system is in place.

In the last update from Hastings District Council a fortnight ago, some parts were still on their way. Council’s asset manager Craig Thew said the last of the parts had arrived last week.

On Friday the container housing the UV unit was craned into place in Brookvale Rd.

From Monday (January 30) the filtration plant was being assembled on site and working started on connecting the electricity and the pipes that carry the water to the residential areas. That work will carry on into next week.

After that work is completed, the water will be flushed and tested. "It is part of ensuring that all the parts of the treatment system are working and the water is safe to drink. People may notice water going into the storm drain in the rural Brookvale area. This is unavoidable as we work to comply with drinking water standards."

The treatment being put in place for the Brookvale water supply is comprehensive. Before the water is added to the supply, it will have been approved by the national drinking water assessors.

"We are using a belts and braces approach; three different types of treatment: UV, filtration and chlorine. We’re confident that the water will pass all the tests."

Mr Thew said while bringing Brookvale bore 3 online would take some of the stress off the water supply that had led to level three restrictions, lower level restrictions would be in force as they were in most dry summers when conditions of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council-issued resource consent triggered conservation measures.