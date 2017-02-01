Rain needed for Rotorua lakes

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 10:03

We all love a hot, dry summer and so far 2017’s given us just that. But it comes with a downside: some of Rotorua’s lakes are below their usual summer levels.

Lake Rotoiti is approximately 50mm below its usual range for this time of year, with Lakes Rotorua and ÅkÄreka also low.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council principal engineering surveyor Graeme O’Rourke said river flows around the region were also in a low state as the catchments dried out.

"Unless significant rain falls, lake levels and river flows around the Bay of Plenty will continue to decline.

The situation wasn’t critical but it was important to let the wider public and lake residents and users know in case things changed, Graeme said.

The regional council continues to monitor lake levels and will advise the community of any changes.