Calling all volunteers for 2017 Red Puppy Appeal

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 10:05

Asha McPhee with guide dog hopeful. Asha McPhee with guide dog hopeful. Asha McPhee with guide dog hopeful. Asha McPhee with guide dog hopeful.

Every day, an average of three New Zealanders register with the Blind Foundation for help and support with sight loss.

To continue the life-changing support provided by guide dogs, the Blind Foundation needs a generous helping hand and is calling for volunteers for the 2017 Red Puppy Appeal on March 24 and 25 to raise funds for the breeding and training of guide dogs.

Each year, guide dog puppies begin their lives with big futures ahead of them, hoping to act as the eyes for those in our communities who are blind or have low vision.

Puppies need up to two years of thorough training and support from specialist trainers, and volunteer puppy walkers to teach them the ways of the busy world we live in. Guide dogs go on to eventually help Kiwis who are blind or have low vision carry out day-to-day tasks like going to and from work, the shops, using public transport and dining at their favourite restaurants.

Although there are many working guide dogs in New Zealand, the waiting list is around 12 months. The Blind Foundation’s Cherie McClintock says the wait time can be greatly reduced if more guide dogs are bred and trained, which is why the Red Puppy Appeal is so important - the more money raised, the more support these heroic animals can give.

"The costs for breeding and training a guide dog are fully funded by public donations and sponsorship," says McClintock.

"Guide dogs couldn’t do what they do without help and support from fellow New Zealanders."

Five-year-old Asha (pictured) is one of many New Zealanders receiving support from the Blind Foundation and hopes to have her very own guide dog one day. In the meantime, she’s taking care of her stuffed toy guide dog named Heidi and making sure all her classmates at school know how important guide dogs are to people who can’t see very well.

To support Kiwis like Asha and the Blind Foundation, volunteer a couple of hours for Red Puppy Appeal on March 24-25. You can sign up today by visiting redpuppy.org.nz or phone 0800 PUPPIES.