Search for missing German tramper resumes

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 10:06

Statement by Taranaki, Area Commander, Inspector Keith Borrell:

The extensive search for the missing 19-year-old German tramper has resumed this morning.

Approximately 20 staff will continue searching today, with a focus on the area around the North Egmont Visitors Centre, Mt Taranaki, where she was last seen on Monday morning.

Staff from Palmerston North and Whanganui are also assisting with the search, as well as Air Force, DOC and Land SAR members.

The Air Force NH90 Helicopter will be dropping off search teams on the mountain and will be searching tracks and rivers from the air.

Searchers continued until around 11pm last night and at this stage Police are still confident that she will be found alive.

We're asking for members of the public to ring us urgently if they see her or if they come across any item or anything of interest.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who walked the tracks on Monday or Tuesday, even if they didn't seen anything, as it will help police to potentially eliminate areas from the search. They are asked to contact Police via the Central District Facebook page.

Anyone who believes they may have seen her should contact Police urgently on 111.