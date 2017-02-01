LINZ releases new earthquake images

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 10:12

Striking new imagery produced by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) shows that the impact of the Kaikoura earthquake extends well out into the sea floor.

LINZ has used LiDAR, a 3D mapping technology that gathers data with airborne lasers, to create these latest images of the Kaikoura coast.

Graeme Blick, LINZ Chief Geodesist, says the information will help ensure safety at sea.

"We worked with the Australian Defence Force to gather LiDAR data showing a first look at the impact on the sea floor. We’ll use this to plan where more sea floor mapping might be needed so we can update the charts and other information we make for skippers," says Graeme.

Mariners in the area had already been warned about the potential for uncharted hazards in the area as a result of the earthquake.

"We also worked with the NZTA to gather LiDAR about the extent of landslides and how they affected the roads there. By combining both sets of data in these images, we can show just how the fault cuts across land and sea."

In addition to efforts following the Kaikoura quakes, LINZ is working to make LiDAR data about other parts of New Zealand more consistent so it can be pieced together to make a nationwide picture. It has already done this for Auckland and is helping Auckland Council to share its data for the region.