Queenstown District Council launches revamped carpooling system

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:18

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is inviting commuters to sign up to its new carpooling scheme, offering free carparks in central Queenstown for vehicles with at least three ride-sharing members aboard.

The revamped scheme was launched by Mayor Jim Boult today, replacing an earlier version that was no longer meeting QLDC’s aim of reducing the amount of traffic coming in and out of Queenstown.

"Carpooling is a pragmatic way of reducing the number of vehicles on our roads, freeing up carparks and reducing our community’s carbon footprint," Mayor Boult said.

The new scheme will reserve 29 free carparks at the Boundary Street and Ballarat Street carparks for vehicles carrying three or more carpooling permit holders. QLDC will issue 100 permits to commuters living further afield than Queenstown and the area along Frankton Road / Queenstown Hill. (see map). Permits will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and be valid for 12 months. If demand outstrips supply, QLDC will hold a ballot for places in the scheme.

Mayor Boult said the revamp of the carpooling scheme was part of an ongoing push by the council to address traffic issues in Queenstown. "This system will see around 60 fewer cars on the road during the peak commuter periods, and if successful we will certainly look at expanding the scheme. We’re also in talks with the Otago Regional Council to improve public transport and I am optimistic of being able to make an announcement about that within months. That will provide a further option for commuters who are willing to consider changing their travel habits."

The new carpooling system replaces an old scheme, which has been underutilised, with on average fewer than five registered carpool vehicles using the reserved parking spaces each day. QLDC is contacting the 75 people still registered for the existing carpooling scheme to let them know of the changes. Those who live outside Queenstown will be invited to apply to join the new scheme.

Applications to join the new carpooling scheme are open from today and will close on 24 February. The new scheme will take effect from March 10. Full details with terms and conditions of the scheme are online at www.qldc.govt.nz/services/transport/carpooling