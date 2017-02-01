Indigenous research conference talks Mana Motuhake

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:21

Following on from the successes of its previous conferences in 2013 and 2015, He Manawa Whenua Indigenous Research Conference is being held again this year in Hamilton.

The conference runs from 6-8 March at Claudelands Event Centre and registrations are now open. It is the third Te Kotahi Research Institute (TKRI) international indigenous conference, and aims to highlight an international pool of indigenous knowledge and research.

The conference pÅwhiri will be at the University of Waikato, Te Kohinga Marama Marae, followed by an international film screening and Hawaiian performances at the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts on Sunday 5 March from 10.30am-1pm. In the week leading up to the conference, there will be pre-conference community workshops with keynote speakers.

Keynote speakers include Professor Larissa Behrendt, Pua Case, Professor Rawinia Higgins, Moana Jackson, Hoturoa Kerr, Dr Sylvia McAdam, Aroha Mead, Associate Professor Glenn Morris, Annette Sykes, Veronica Tawhai, Tom Roa, Professor Linda Tuhiwai Smith and Associate Professor Leonie Pihama. Dinner speakers include Dr Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai and Heather Skipworth.

"We are honoured to have amazing speakers that work with their communiities, challenging colonial and state oppression," says Dr Pihama.

"We have cutting-edge scholars, activisits and researchers coming together to strategise how we can work across our Indigenous Nations for the wellbeing of our people and the earth."

Several hundred people are expected to attend the conference with visitors from Australia, Hawaii Canada and America mixing with academics, researchers, students and community representatives from around New Zealand.

The Conference theme, ‘Mana Motuhake:Indigenous Sovereignty’ recognises that around the world Indigenous Nations are engaged in movements that are focused upon the affirmation of peoples as tangata whenua, the people of the land.

"Taking space as Indigenous People to come together and share our work related to Mana Motuhake gives us the opportunity to look at critical concepts such of autonomy, self-determination, independence sovereignty and having authority over our own lives," says Dr Pihama.

For more information, visit http://www.waikato.ac.nz/rangahau/old/hemanawawhenua