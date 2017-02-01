Fatal car crash in South Auckland

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:45

Police are currently in attendance at a fatal crash in Waiuku, south Auckland.

The crash occurred at around 11am, 500 metres north west of West Coast Road, on Awhitu Road.

The crash is a two-car crash.

Information from the scene at this time is as follows;

One person, believed to be the sole occupant of one car, has died at the scene.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle is trapped and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is enroute.

Diversions are in place from Awhitu Road and Pollock Wharf Road.

There is no indication at this early stage as to how the crash has happened, and the Serious Crash Unit will carry out an investigation.