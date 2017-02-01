Universal te reo Maori in schools will rejuvenate the language - PPTA

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:01

Teachers around the country congratulate the Green Party for its commitment to teaching te reo MÄori to every New Zealand child.

PPTA Te Huarahi representative Johnny Waititi says, "E tautoko marika mÄtou ngÄ hiahia, ngÄ tumanako o Te PÄti KÄkariki mo tÅ tÄtou reo rangatira, pono marika tÄrÄ. No reira me tuku tÄnei kaupapa ki te ao, me tuku kia rere."

"Ko tÄnei te hiahia, engari he aha ngÄ rautaki hei whakatinana wenei hiahia, koina."

PPTA president Jack Boyle adds, "We have had policy supporting te reo Maori as a universal subject since 2001, so it’s excellent to see a political party taking concrete steps towards achieving it."

"Being able to learn te reo MÄori will benefit every child in Aotearoa/New Zealand. Te reo MÄori is part of the fabric of the economic, social and cultural history of all New Zealanders."

"Of course, having the right number of teachers of te reo is critical to the success of this policy. Currently the demand for teachers of te reo MÄori outstrips supply."

"There is a clear need for more teachers with appropriate skills and qualifications. MÄori teachers are needed to provide the source for the teaching of MÄori language and culture in the public education system. They are strong advocates for te ao MÄori within their schools." Boyle says.

"The policy is clear that capacity and supply issues must be addressed and we look forward to working together on a comprehensive plan."

"Ko tÅku reo, tÅku ohooho, tÅku mÄpihi maurea, tÅku whakakai marihi."