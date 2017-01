Universal te reo Maori in schools will rejuvenate the language - PPTA

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:01

Teachers around the country congratulate the Green Party for its commitment to teaching te reo Māori to every New Zealand child.

PPTA Te Huarahi representative Johnny Waititi says, "E tautoko marika mātou ngā hiahia, ngā tumanako o Te Pāti Kākariki mo tō tātou reo rangatira, pono marika tērā. No reira me tuku tēnei kaupapa ki te ao, me tuku kia rere."

"Ko tēnei te hiahia, engari he aha ngā rautaki hei whakatinana wenei hiahia, koina."

PPTA president Jack Boyle adds, "We have had policy supporting te reo Maori as a universal subject since 2001, so it’s excellent to see a political party taking concrete steps towards achieving it."

"Being able to learn te reo Māori will benefit every child in Aotearoa/New Zealand. Te reo Māori is part of the fabric of the economic, social and cultural history of all New Zealanders."

"Of course, having the right number of teachers of te reo is critical to the success of this policy. Currently the demand for teachers of te reo Māori outstrips supply."

"There is a clear need for more teachers with appropriate skills and qualifications. Māori teachers are needed to provide the source for the teaching of Māori language and culture in the public education system. They are strong advocates for te ao Māori within their schools." Boyle says.

"The policy is clear that capacity and supply issues must be addressed and we look forward to working together on a comprehensive plan."

"Ko tōku reo, tōku ohooho, tōku māpihi maurea, tōku whakakai marihi."