Universal te reo Maori in schools will rejuvenate the language - PPTA

|
[ login or create an account ]
Teachers around the country congratulate the Green Party for its commitment to teaching te reo MÄori to every New Zealand child.
PPTA Te Huarahi representative Johnny Waititi says, "E tautoko marika mÄtou ngÄ hiahia, ngÄ tumanako o Te PÄti KÄkariki mo tÅ tÄtou reo rangatira, pono marika tÄrÄ. No reira me tuku tÄnei kaupapa ki te ao, me tuku kia rere."
"Ko tÄnei te hiahia, engari he aha ngÄ rautaki hei whakatinana wenei hiahia, koina."
PPTA president Jack Boyle adds, "We have had policy supporting te reo Maori as a universal subject since 2001, so it’s excellent to see a political party taking concrete steps towards achieving it."
"Being able to learn te reo MÄori will benefit every child in Aotearoa/New Zealand. Te reo MÄori is part of the fabric of the economic, social and cultural history of all New Zealanders."
"Of course, having the right number of teachers of te reo is critical to the success of this policy. Currently the demand for teachers of te reo MÄori outstrips supply."
"There is a clear need for more teachers with appropriate skills and qualifications. MÄori teachers are needed to provide the source for the teaching of MÄori language and culture in the public education system. They are strong advocates for te ao MÄori within their schools." Boyle says.
"The policy is clear that capacity and supply issues must be addressed and we look forward to working together on a comprehensive plan."
"Ko tÅku reo, tÅku ohooho, tÅku mÄpihi maurea, tÅku whakakai marihi."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.