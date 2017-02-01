Missing tramper located

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:05

Police are happy to advise that the 19-year-old German Tramper missing on Mt Taranaki, has been located safe and well a short time ago.

She is currently being assessed by Ambulance.

Police would like to thank the public and everyone involved in the search for their efforts.

Taranaki Area Commander, Inspector Keith Borrell will be available to speak to media at 12pm outside the North Egmont Visitors Centre.