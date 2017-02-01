Missing tramper located

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are happy to advise that the 19-year-old German Tramper missing on Mt Taranaki, has been located safe and well a short time ago.
She is currently being assessed by Ambulance.
Police would like to thank the public and everyone involved in the search for their efforts.
Taranaki Area Commander, Inspector Keith Borrell will be available to speak to media at 12pm outside the North Egmont Visitors Centre.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.