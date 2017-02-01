Changes to Stratford's Housing for the Elderly Policy

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 12:19

Stratford District Council has reviewed its Housing for the Elderly Policy at the Policy and Services Committee Meeting on Tuesday 24 January and has adopted changes to weekly rentals and the criteria for eligibility.

The Council owns ten units on the corner of Page and Portia Streets.

Changes to the policy mean that applicants must be 65 years of age or older at the date of application for a unit, and at least one of the following residential status criteria must apply:

- Applicants must be currently residing in the District and must have done so for at least 2 years or

- Applicants must have previously resided in the District for at least 5 years within the previous 20 years or

- Applicants must have immediate family residing in the District who have done so for at least 5 years.

- Applicants must also not have a weekly income from all sources in excess of the adult minimum wage for a 40 hour week, current at the time of tenancy commencement.

As from 1 July 2017 the following weekly rentals will apply to the current Housing for the Elderly units:

Units with neither conservatory, carport nor rear porch $120.00 Units with one of either conservatory, carport or rear porch $125.00 Units with two of either conservatory, carport or rear porch $130.00 Units with conservatory, carport and rear porch $135.00

