Police seeking Colin Edwards

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 13:10

Marton Police are seeking 27-year-old Colin Edwards.

Edwards has a warrant for his arrrest and has active charges for dishonesty and family harm related offences.

Edwards is 170cm tall and of muscular build.

He has links in Marton, Feilding and Bulls.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local Police Station.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.