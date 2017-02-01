Work expected to start on Pekatahi Bridge next week

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 13:26

Road users who travel on the stretch of State Highway 2 between Awakeri and Taneatua in the Bay of Plenty are advised that a detour via State Highway 30 and Whakatane will be in place from next week, while work is carried out on Pekatahi Bridge.

The detour is expected to apply for at least three months to allow the bridge’s deteriorating timber deck to be replaced and the existing railway tracks to be removed.

The detour via State Highway 30, Hinemoa Street and Arawa Road in Whakatane and Taneatua Road, will add about 20 minutes to a journey, with longer delays possible during peak periods.

Road users will need to use this alternative route from Tuesday 7th February until the essential maintenance work is completed.

The Transport Agency apologises in advance for any inconvenience and thanks motorists for their patience while the works are underway.

As the detour route passes through the Whakatane urban area the Transport Agency would like road users to take extra care when travelling through the town.