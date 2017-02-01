Update on Little Rangitoto Reserve attack

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 15:00

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman, Auckland City Police.

Police investigating the stabbing of an elderly man in an unprovoked attack at the Little Rangitoto Reserve last week have identified the alleged offender.

"We know that this has left the wider Remuera community worried and afraid.

Police want to reassure the community that although no charges have yet been laid, the offender has been identified and is currently in the custody of health authorities.

We intend to charge the man and are working closely with other government agencies in this regard.

He is not on the streets and because of this we do not believe the alleged offender presents any ongoing or further risk to the Remuera community at this time" says Det Snr Sgt Newman.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

The victim is expected to make a full physical recovery.