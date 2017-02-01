Love your bike in February

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 14:45

February is national Bike Month and Hamilton City Council, along with other agencies, is supporting local events to highlight the freedom of biking and encourage more people to give biking a go.

There’s a free, fun, family bike day at Innes Common on Sunday 12 February, social ride schedules, training days and ‘have a go’ sessions for teenagers, with more information at the Bike Hamilton section of the Council’s website; www.hamilton.govt.nz/bikehamilton.

Hamilton City Council Strategic Transport Planner Katherine Johns says biking allows you to enjoy the environment and go at a pace where you can absorb what’s going on.

"This is why Hamilton is so ideal for biking, it’s relatively flat and has around 150km of bike paths and cycle lanes including, almost 30km of stunning river paths," Ms Johns says.

"Whether you ride for fitness, or just enjoy exploring our city on a bike, we would love people to be involved and help inspire others.

"We’re dedicated to making biking a bigger part of the way Hamiltonians get around the city. Bike Month is a fantastic time and a way for people to enjoy fun and safe biking; we look forward to seeing you out there."

Bike Month Activities

Love Your Bike Day: Happening Sunday 12 February at Innes Common, this free, fun bike event is for those who enjoy biking or want to build their biking confidence. There will be prizes up for grabs (including four bikes) and free giveaways. This one day event is for all ages and levels of experience.

Social group rides: Hamilton City Council in conjunction with Cycling New Zealand have designed a programme for people who want to share their love of biking with others, in a supportive and fun environment. There are at least three groups who venture out on a weekly basis and they cater for beginners to intermediate level riders and everyone in between.

Adult training days: These very relaxed practical sessions run both on-road and off-road and provide plenty of opportunities to learn and practice the basics of biking. These training days are a great confidence builder for those who want to ‘unlock their love’ of biking.

Teenagers ‘have a go’ biking sessions: Build your confidence and learn how to be safe on your bike. These sessions are led by professional instructors who will teach and develop better and safer biking habits.

For more information on these events/ courses visit: hamilton.govt.nz/bikehamilton