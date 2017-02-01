Dunedin Police concerned about continuing tool thefts

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 15:45

Dunedin police are concerned about ongoing tool thefts in the Dunedin area.

Over the last few months, there has been a number of tool related thefts reported to Police.

The thieves have been targeting tools in vehicles, residential properties and commercial premises in the area.

"It’s really important that people remember to lock up their tools securely when they’re not being used and, if possible, remove them from their vehicles overnight" says Senior Sergeant Ben Butterfield, Dunedin’s Youth and Community Services Supervisor.

"This can be a hassle when you’ve had a long day at work and you’re tired, but tools left in vehicles overnight are easy pickings for opportunistic burglars"

"It’s a far better to spend an extra five minutes at the end of the day securing your tools than to wake up in the morning to find them stolen."

In addition to securing your tools, Police recommend people recording the serial numbers of their tools, using the website https://www.snap.org.nz, or taking photos and storing them electronically. Products like SelectaDNA that invisibly mark and identify your tools can also be utilized.

Following these approaches can enable Police to positively identify and return stolen tools, as well as increasing the likelihood of the offender being charged.

Senior Sergeant Butterfield says the community can also be of assistance in preventing thieves profiting from these types of thefts. The stolen items have to be sold somewhere, often through various social media sites.

"It’s really important that people know where exactly the items they are purchasing have come from. We advise that people use reputable trading sites where possible and the old saying "if it’s too good to be true then it probably is" still rings true."

"If you suspect a seller isn't legitimate, don't purchase anything from them and make sure to let Police know about your concerns"

Police also advise that if people see any suspicious activity, or if they know of someone who has recently acquired tools they believe aren’t legally theirs, they should contact Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800. Alternatively, information can be reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.