Spark store ram-raided, stolen phones blocked on all NZ networks

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 15:38

This morning, thieves ram-raided the Spark Ponsonby store with a car and stole a number of mobile devices. This robbery follows a previous ram-raid on the same store a few months ago.

All the stolen devices taken this morning and in the previous ram-raid have been blacklisted following the theft, meaning they won’t work on any New Zealand mobile network. This is standard policy for any device in New Zealand, and makes stealing phones a futile exercise.

Grant McBeath, General Manager of Sales for Spark Home, Mobile and Business says, "We’re really disappointed by this attack. The individuals responsible have caused damage to the property and taken a significant quantity of stock.

"It’s also a really pointless theft. As all the devices have now been black listed, they might as well have stolen some paper weights, as that’s all they’re good for now. To be honest, they won’t even make good paper weights as our devices are so light these days.

"It seems such a shame to put yourself at risk, driving at high speed through glass windows, for such a pointless exercise.

"We’d advise people to be careful when buying a second hand phone. You can always check whether a phone has been blacklisted following a theft by checking its unique IMEI number on the Telecommunications Forum’s website. If you do find a stolen phone, please hand it to the police."

Spark is reviewing the CCTV footage from cameras within store and is cooperating with the police in their investigation. The store was cleaned up this morning and re-opened for business at 11.30am. There is an ongoing process under way to secure the store further.