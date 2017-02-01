Have your say about the draft Wairakei Landscape Plan

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 16:30

Community feedback is being sought on a draft landscape plan that proposes how 10 hectares of stormwater reserve in Papamoa should be enhanced over the next 10 years.

Submissions opened today for Tauranga City Council’s draft Wairakei Stream landscape plan. The landscape plan covers a large part of the Wairakei Stream stormwater reserve corridor, extending from Pacific View Road to the Te Tumu boundary and including Taylor Reserve.

Two community meetings next week will focus on specific components of the landscape plan. The meetings will be held at the Papamoa Community Centre.

A full copy of the Draft Stage 1 Wairakei Landscape Plan can be viewed at the Papamoa Community Centre or viewed at www.tauranga.govt.nz/wairakei along with online submission forms.

Submissions close Tuesday 28 February at 5pm.