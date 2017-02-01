Hospital checks for pedestrian after parking incident

|
Statement from Senior Sergeant Brian Benn.
Police are investigating an incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Arrowtown.
A 35-year-old woman was pinned against a fence for a few seconds by a vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old man, attempting to complete an angle park.
The incident happened near the skateboard park.
Police were informed at 6pm Wednesday 1 February 2017.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital to be checked, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
