Coastguard attends 95 incidents over Anniversary Weekend

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 17:52

With tens of thousands of boaties hitting the water over the Auckland Anniversary Weekend, Coastguard volunteers were kept busy responding to incidents on the water across the Northern Region.

The Coastguard Operations Centre received 4,596 Trip Reports from boaties via VHF radio, and responded to 95 requests for assistance over the course of the long weekend. Sunday 29th January was the single busiest day, with over 1,700 Trip Reports made - an average of 71 an hour - and 38 incidents attended, ranging from mechanical break downs to a vessel sinking off Waiheke Island.

"The Coastguard Operations Centre took as many radio calls from boaties in the three days of the Anniversary Weekend as we usually do in an average winter’s month," said Ray Burge, Coastguard Noirthern Region Operations Manager and Duty Officer over the weekend. "Many of the incidents were mechanical in nature, with simple break downs and fuel problems upsetting a nice weekend on the water for some."

"With Waitangi Day approaching, Coastguard volunteers are again preparing to spend their long weekend breaks out on the water, assisting boaties in need."

As many of these issues are easily avoidable, it’s a timely reminder for all boaties to check their boat is mechanically sound, that they have enough fuel for the journey out and back, and to observe the necessary safety precaustions such as

- Taking and wearing lifejackets, enough for everyone on board

- Taking at least two waterproof forms of communication, such as a VHF radio, cellphone in a waterproof bag, and flares

- Checking the marine weather before you set out, and being prepared for weather and sea state changes

- Giving your boat a walk around to look for damage, get your engine serviced, make sure your batteries are holding their charge and make sure your boat is servicable for heading out on the water.

Along with mechanical incidents, volunteers were also involved in search and rescue operations over the Anniversary Weekend including:

- The collision of two vessels near Thumb Point, with one taking on water and sinking. Coastguard Maraetai volunteers assisted the 3 people on board and ASB Rescue retrieved the vessel.

- Kawau Rescue, Trillian Rescue Alpha and a vessel of opportunity provided medical assistance at an incident where a woman had broken her ribs, near Moturekareka Island.

- Coastguard Air Patrol and Howick Rescue 1 attended near Te Pene Point, Maraetai

- An incident where the outboard engine of a 16ft aluminium tinny failed leaving the vessel to drift out to sea and prompting a search-and-rescue response from Coastguard Whangarei’s Circa Rescue.