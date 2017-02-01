Lotto player from Balcutha wins $1 million

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 20:43

A Lotto player from Balclutha will have a little sunshine in their pocket after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Ryders Paper Plus in Balclutha.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

Thanks to the help of Lotto players, the NZ Film Commission brings great Kiwi stories to life on the silverscreen. The latest New Zealand film Pork Pie was filmed right here in Aotearoa and is out in cinemas tomorrow. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from Ryders Paper Plus in Balclutha should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.