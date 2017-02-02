Miramar South parking proposals unveiled

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 08:30

Local residents are to be asked for their opinions on a Wellington City Council proposal to reduce conflict over parking in Miramar South.

The Council is considering introducing 24-hour time-restricted parking in the area bounded by Calabar Road, Caledonia Street, Devonshire Road, Ellesmere Avenue, Crawford Green and Broadway.

If the proposal is approved, vehicles parked in one spot in the area for more than one day would be liable to be towed and ticketed.

An aerial map showing the proposed area is attached.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman, the City Council’s Transport Strategy and Operations Portfolio Leader, says Council transport managers have been looking hard at the "complex issues" relating to parking pressures in the South Miramar area.

He says it is undeniable that part of the problem in the area is caused by air travelers using some streets near the Airport as an unofficial long-stay car park. "The problems are well-documented and it’s obvious that local residents have become frustrated over the years.

"That’s why we’re proposing a 24-hour maximum stay for any vehicle parked on any street inside the zone.

"We believe the zone is big enough to deter most people wanting to park in residential streets and walk to the airport - the proposed minimum walking distance would be at least 700 metres - which wouldn’t be much fun for someone lugging suitcases."

Letters, with maps and other information, have been sent this week to residents inside the boundaries as the first stage in an engagement process aimed at introducing parking improvements as soon as legally possible this year.

Initial feedback on the proposal will be welcome from the residents - and any other interested parties - until 24 February.

Cr Calvi-Freeman, a local ward councillor, says Council traffic experts have been gathering data and looking into the concerns of local residents over the past year and weighing up various options for improvements. "They have also taken legal advice and looked at feasibility and enforcement issues. The 24-hour limit is seen as a targeted measure to reduce the conflict in the area without unduly affecting the interests of the local residents.

"Our intention is to make it financially unattractive for people to park for long periods within the boundaries."

He stresses the proximity of the airport is not the only reason for parking pressures in the area. "Other businesses operate in the area and - it’s well-known that a lot more people are working in Miramar these days. It’s a popular place. The general growth in vehicle ownership is also causing local people to compete more vigorously for on-street parking."

Cr Calvi-Freeman says staff have identified the streets in the proposed time-restricted area as the most affected by long-stay parking. "If it’s introduced, we would monitor the results of the time restriction and how it affects parking in Miramar South for a period of six months, to see if any further changes are needed."

He says the Council wants to hear the thoughts of residents in the area and also the opinions of road users. "We welcome thoughts on whether people think the problem would be better addressed through alternatives such as coupon parking, resident parking, shorter or longer time limits, or whether the proposed time-restricted area should be different."

Please email your feedback by 24 February to airportparking@wcc.govt.nz

The feedback will be considered as the proposal is refined. The final proposal will be subject to the Council’s formal process for introducing a new traffic restriction and it is expected a report will go to the City Strategy Committee with the details in May. If the committee approves the scheme then it could be operative by June.

Barriers on grass berms

The Council also intends to remove all ‘home-made’ barriers on roadside berms that have been installed to deter parking by non-residents. This follows a recommendation by the Coroner in 2015 after the death of a cyclist in the area. The Council will offer to replace the ‘home-made’ barriers with a combination of posts and planting trialed last year in Kedah Street.