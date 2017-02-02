Bookings open for Auckland's popular inorganic service

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 09:17

Residents are being urged to jump online early to book their 2017 inorganic collection service.

Rather than waiting for a letterbox notification of their collection, residents can go to inorganiccollections.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/Inorganic/, enter their address and the tool will tell them the date of their collection week. They can then choose to make a booking.

"It’s a simple booking tool and once completed you don’t have to spend the year wondering when your collection will be," says Ian Stupple, Auckland Council’s Waste Solutions General Manager.

Once a booking is made, we will tell you by email, text or phone what day in your collection period we will pick up your items.

"We’ll send an electronic reminder three-to-four days before the collection week so if you no longer need the service you can easily cancel."

All Auckland households can book an annual inorganic collection of up to 1 cubic metre of material (roughly the size of one small trailer load). The service runs between March and December.

Rather than store items for an annual collection, Auckland Council encourages residents to sell or donate their unwanted reusable items any time of the year.

"One man’s trash is another’s treasure - so before throwing it out in the inorganic collection why not see if you can give it a second home?" says Mr Stupple.

Since October 2015, more than 80,000 Auckland properties have received an inorganic collection with over 2,200 tonnes being reused or recycled.

FAQs

- The cost of the collection is $22.77 and included in the waste management targeted waste rate, which is part of the annual rates bill.

- Residents can book their collection any time of the year, until bookings close for their area (12 days before that collection week begins).