Hamilton ticket-buyers warned to avoid re-seller websites

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 09:22

Ticket buyers are warned to use caution, as some websites are on-selling tickets to Hamilton events at inflated prices.

The issue of unauthorised ticket re-selling is currently a hot topic in the New Zealand event industry, with calls for the Government to put in place legislation to help curb the growing problem.

Currently ticket re-selling websites are bulk-buying event tickets, then re-selling the tickets at inflated prices with significant booking fees. As well as selling their own tickets, some sites also allow the public to list tickets for re-sale.

These re-seller sites often buy Google search word rankings to ensure they appear as the top listing when customers search event names and, in order to artificially increase demand, may falsely state that events are close to selling out or have sold out.

H3 Executive Director Sean Murray says these sites disadvantage genuine ticket buyers and leave them carrying risk.

"These sites purchase tickets legally, however they then on-sell them at higher prices with large booking fees, and can mislead the public with their messaging," Mr Murray says. "Not only do the public unwittingly pay far too much when purchasing through these sites, they also risk the tickets not being valid or not receiving a refund should the event be cancelled."

One ticket re-seller website is currently listing A-Reserve tickets to the upcoming The Pink Floyd Experience at Claudelands Arena for $155.69 each, while another lists the same ticket classification for $196.08 each. In comparison the event’s authorised seller Ticketek is selling A-Reserve tickets for the Hamilton show for $120 each.

Mr Murray emphasises tickets to events held at H3 venues such as Claudelands, FMG Stadium Waikato and Seddon Park should only be purchased through authorised sellers such as Ticketek and TicketDirect.

People can contact the venue or visit its website to identify the authorised ticket seller for their desired event.

"This situation is not unique to Hamilton - unfortunately it is an issue for popular events right throughout the country and overseas. It is important people are aware of the practice and the risks associated with it, and take steps to ensure they are buying tickets from authorised sellers only," says Mr Murray.

"A good option for Hamiltonians wanting to purchase tickets is to head into i-SITE in Garden Place, which is an authorised booking agency for Ticketek, TicketDirect, Eventfinda, Dash Tickets NZ and iTicket."