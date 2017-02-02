RealMe hits 250,000 users

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 10:29

Department of Internal Affairs figures show the number of Kiwis using RealMe to prove who they are online jumped to 250,000 in January.

The figure represents a 125 per cent increase in a little more than 12 months.

Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery and Operations, Maria Robertson, says RealMe uptake has steadily increased since it was launched in July 2013.

The service saw significant uptake last year from two main groups of people.

One group was students signing up to RealMe to apply for student loans and allowances online. The other was customers choosing to get verified when renewing their passport online, she says.

"It’s a huge achievement given we started with a customer base of just 2000. Compare that to today when a quarter of a million New Zealanders are using the government’s digital identity verification system to access services online.

Ms Robertson says people have really taken on-board how useful RealMe can be in their lives. "They have signed up because they have the confidence it’s secure and trust RealMe will keep their identity safe in an online environment. At the same time, this service has given government an efficient and secure way to connect customers to the public services they need when they need them."

"Thanks to RealMe, the time it takes to apply to StudyLink for a student loan or allowance has sped up. It’s quicker to apply to the department for a first-time passport.

Ms Robertson says RealMe has taken time to develop and evolve, but it’s now at the point where it’s part of the government’s vision for transforming the way that customers interact with government and other agencies online.

"RealMe is about helping both the public and private sectors enhance the customer experience."