Ross Creek Reservoir work starting

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 11:43

Physical work on the Ross Creek Reservoir refurbishment project will start in mid February and is expected to take a year.

The construction site will be fenced off and some of the walking tracks will be closed. Signs will tell the public where they are in relation to the site and which walkways are available.

Dunedin City Council Capital Delivery Team Leader Dominika Biziak-Kochan says, "We’ll keep as many tracks as possible open to the public, as we know this is a popular walking and running area. Some favourite areas will be closed - we hope people will understand why the work needs to be done."

The DCC has a tracks app that will show which tracks are open in the Ross Creek area: http://apps.dunedin.govt.nz/webmaps/tracks/. People can also use the app to discover a fantastic range of tracks around the city.

The main reason for the project is dam safety. The banks of the reservoir will be strengthened by removing vegetation and top soil on the land side of the dam, then backfilling and compacting the bank. The bank will be grassed and left to settle. The overflow channel will also be upgraded and a pipeline built to take water out of the reservoir. Once the physical work is finished, the reservoir will be left for a year, then filled and commissioned.

"Refurbishing Ross Creek, and then building a pumping station and pipeline between the reservoir and the Mount Grand Water Treatment Plant, will give us a reliable source of water if the Deep Creek and Deep Stream systems are out of action," says Mrs Biziak-Kochan.

Some pine trees along the bank right of the valve tower will be felled around March, and walking tracks along that bank will be closed during the day while the work is done. Trucks will be travelling along Burma Road and traffic will be managed for safety.

The contract for the refurbishment project was awarded to Downer New Zealand Ltd. The work will be overseen by Opus International Consultants Ltd and the DCC.

The project is expected to cost $6.6 million.