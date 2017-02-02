Lightweight clip-on officially open to Hawke's Bay cyclists

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 13:05

An important link in the Hawke's Bay region’s cycle paths was officially opened on Sunday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the clip-on cycleway on the Chesterhope Bridge on Pakowhai Rd, which is a main route between Hastings and Napier.

The clip-on had taken some extra planning, given a lightweight solution was needed because of the bridges 444m length and age, 56 years. That had led to a plan to use a plastic lightweight fibre from Australia for the path, which sits on the steel frame attached to the bridge. It is well proven, having been in use in Australia since 2005, and has an expected ‘life’ of 50 years.

The project cost $2.2 million, with NZTA funding 61 per cent of that cost.

The clip-on had been open for nearly two months in advance of its official opening and was "performing well", said Hastings District Council transportation manager Jag Pannu.

A crowd of keen cyclists, among them cycle-friendly Hastings councillors, attended the opening at 10am on Sunday, where mayor Lawrence Yule cut the ribbon. The group then walked or cycled the bridge with the project engineers for a close up look at the new path.