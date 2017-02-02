Name released of deceased man at Tahunanui Beach

|
Tasman Police can now release the name of the male who died after getting into difficulty at Tahunanui Beach, Nelson, on Monday evening.
He was 74-year-old Gordon Hadfield, of Nelson.
Police extend their thoughts to Mr Hadfield's family and friends.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
