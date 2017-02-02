New Selwyn youth council appointed

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 13:59

Selwyn’s new youth council has been appointed and its members are looking forward to advocating and working on behalf of Selwyn’s young people.

The new Youth Council includes four returning members from the previous Youth Council. Kusal Ekanayake (20, Springs ward), Paige Sullivan (16, Selwyn Central), Harrison Crossley (16 Springs ward) and Ella McClure (17, Ellesmere ward) will continue their role in the new Youth Council.

New members joining the Selwyn Youth Council in 2017 are:

- Georgia Watson (17, Malvern ward)

- Michelle Beuce (15, Malvern ward)

- Harry Mayo (16, Selwyn Central ward)

- Olivia Duder (14, Selwyn Central ward)

- Gabriel Clarke (16, Selwyn Central ward)

- Maria Mendoza-Nieto (15, Springs ward)

- Maisie Wood (16, Springs ward)

- Katelyn Twiss (14, Ellesmere ward)

Youth Council members had the chance to take part in a fun team building exercise when they visited Christchurch Adventure Park this week and took part in a zip-lining challenge. The Youth Council will also visit YMCA Wainui Park camp on Banks Peninsula in March for an Orientation weekend.

A chair for the Council will be appointed by the group mid-year, with Kusal Ekanayake and Paige Sullivan acting as Co-Chairs until that time.

"New Zealand values its young people, and makes wonderful investments in youth. It's up to us to respond proactively to the opportunities our community provides for us. The voice of youth has so much to offer, and it’s my privilege to channel those ideas and energy," says new Youth Council member Gabriel Clarke.

"I am excited to liaise with the youth of our community and become familiar with their opinions and passions about issues facing Selwyn. It's a privilege to communicate this to the Council, aiming to make Selwyn a community where youth can thrive and flourish," he adds.

"Our Youth Council is a reminder that Selwyn is full of great young people who are keen to contribute to our community. I look forward to working with them and seeing them develop over the year," says Mayor Sam Broughton.

You can keep up to date with the Youth Council’s activities by following ‘Selwyn Youth Council’ on Facebook.