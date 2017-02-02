Delays on SH1, Warkworth due to scrub fire

|
Police and fire services are attending a scrub fire south of Warkworth, Rodney District.
State Highway 1 is currently down to two lanes - one is open southbound and one is open northbound.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and avoid non urgent travel if possible.
