Governor-General's Waitangi Programme

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 14:50

The Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy and husband Sir David Gascoigne are looking forward to their first official commemoration of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on Monday. (6 February, 2017)

The official Waitangi Day programme at Government House will begin with a citizenship ceremony, where 25 people with ties to 17 countries will become ‘new New Zealanders’. His Worship Justin Lester, Mayor of Wellington will administer the oaths and affirmations of allegiance.

Following the citizenship ceremony, Dame Patsy and Sir David will host the annual Bledisloe Garden Reception, where the Governor-General will deliver her Waitangi Day address.

The reception will be attended by a wide range of community and government guests as well as around 800 members of the public, who received invitations through a public ballot process.

Dame Patsy and Sir David will also visit Waitangi in the lead up to Waitangi Day. Their programme will include dinner with the Chief of Navy, a visit to Te Tii marae, attending a reception on board the HMNZS Wellington, a morning tea with members of the diplomatic corps and a visit to Te KÅngahu Museum of Waitangi. Dame Patsy will also serve as Reviewing Officer of the Royal New Zealand Navy Beat the Retreat ceremony on Sunday evening. (5 February, 2017)