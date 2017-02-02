Urgent water savings needed in Hamilton

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 14:10

Hamilton City Council is calling for all residents to urgently conserve water after damage to one of the city’s most important water mains. The conservation measures effectively mean temporarily implementing the city’s highest water alert level.

There are no issues with water quality but supply levels could be reduced significantly due to the damage. Alert Level 4 means no outdoor water usage is permitted, but residents are being asked to look at all water usage in their homes and businesses as staff work to repair the Eastern Bulk Main.

The Eastern Bulk Main supplies around 27,000 homes and runs under the Waikato River from the city’s water treatment plant opposite Hamilton Gardens. A substantial section of the riverbank has collapsed around the Bulk Main and there is a significant water leak at the site.

City Waters staff have been on site this morning making the area safe to work in, and identifying the extent of the breach and repair options.

Until the pipe can be repaired, water will be supplied to the Eastern side of the city via the Western Bulk Main and from water stored in reservoirs. This means a concerted effort will be required from the whole city to maintain supply.

City Waters Unit Manager Maire Porter says it’s important for residents to be aware there are no water quality issues, it is simply that the city needs to make the available water go further.

"Until we complete this repair we need everyone to play their part. This is a time when our city can come together to help each other out and we can get through this situation as smoothly as possible.

"We have a team of expert staff who are working to resolve this situation as quickly and efficiently as possible. We will be providing regular updates on the Council’s Facebook page and through media, however it would help get the message out if people can let their friends and neighbours know."