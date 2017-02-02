Jason Gunn and family thank everyone for support

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 16:09

Jason Gunn and family are very grateful to everyone for their kind messages of support after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday (January 31, 2017).

Jason's heart attack came as a complete shock to him and his family and it was one of the scariest moments of their lives but everyone is happy to report that he is making an excellent recovery in Christchurch Hospital.

Jason's full recovery will depend upon total rest over coming weeks. He and his family would appreciate their privacy being respected at this time.

"I still haven't completely got my head around the fact I've had a major heart attack," Jason says. "I didn't think I was in the running for one of these but it turns out we all can be and I've realised I can never take my wonderful life for granted."

The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to Jason's doctor and the St John paramedics, as well as to the outstanding team at Christchurch Hospital, for their swift actions and highly professional treatment and care.